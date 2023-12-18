Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts [Image 6 of 8]

    Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Trevares Johnson 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Amidst rain and determination, soldiers from the 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division ,march with purpose, spreading holiday cheer through their generous toy distribution in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland on December 19, 2023. The coined "Pioneer Rush" is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. (Photo by U.S. Army Cpl. Rainier Steven Juaneza)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 06:13
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    This work, Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Trevares Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    Holiday Season
    1st Armored Division
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    Rock of the Marne

