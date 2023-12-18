Tis the Season! Iron Soldiers Ruck to Children’s Hospital and Orphanage with Gifts

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland - Pioneer soldiers of the 47th Brigade Support Battalion (47th BSB), 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, embarked on their annual holiday tradition, the "Pioneer Rush" ruck march.



Due to their deployment, this year's festive event occurred in Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, on December 19, 2023. It is a testament to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team's commitment to community engagement and goodwill that the brigade has made itself a part of the local community.



The coined "Pioneer Rush" is a heartwarming initiative where soldiers carry toys in their rucksacks and distribute them to children and families within the local community. Partnering with the mayor of Drawsko Pomorskie, the 47th BSB identified crucial destinations to bring joy and support to the residents.



Soldiers traversed the city streets through the rain, each step excited with the anticipation of gifting a child from the local community.



Their mission was clear: spread holiday cheer by delivering gifts to three significant locations in the community. The soldiers made stops at the local children's hospital, orphanage, and children's social services, where their presence and generosity lit up the faces of the children.



"Events like the 'Pioneer Rush' not only strengthen our bonds within the battalion but allow us to strengthen connections within the local community," stated U.S. Army Lt. Col. Mcferrin McDonald, the Battalion Commander of the 47th BSB. McDonald emphasized the significance of soldiers engaging in acts of goodwill, showcasing the human side of their service.



U.S. Army Spc. Giovanni Ricardo Bowsell, a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, who participated in the special occasion, shared his sentiments about the event.



"Being able to contribute to the community, especially during the holiday season, makes me proud to be a soldier. Witnessing the smiles on the children's faces is all we can ask for," said Bowsell.



The "Pioneer Rush" ruck march is more than a charitable gesture; it symbolizes the embodiment of the military's values beyond the battlefield. The soldiers' commitment to giving back, camaraderie and eagerness to connect with the local population display their commitment to service and sacrifice.





Moreover, these engagements serve as a testament to the U.S. Army's commitment to being an integral part of the communities they find themselves stationed. These experiences celebrate mutual understanding, cultural exchange, and unity transcending nationalities.



The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team maintains many combat-capable forces in Europe. It exists to deter aggression; if deterrence fails, stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Allies and partners against that aggression. The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, is forward deployed to Europe in support of the 3rd Infantry Division, V Corps at Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.

