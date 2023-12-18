Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota [Image 7 of 7]

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

    JAPAN

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Ivey, 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officer and tower senior watch supervisor ensures a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew safely approaches the landing zone during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. Yokota’s C-130Js can take off and land on any stretch of land that is roughly 3,000 feet long and 60 feet across, however, Yokota crews executed with room to spare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 8176011
    VIRIN: 231022-F-RU502-2014
    Resolution: 4958x3305
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No runway? No problem for Team Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota
    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota
    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota
    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota
    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota
    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota
    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    runway
    airfield
    C130J
    Super Hercules
    ATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT