No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Ivey, 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officer and tower senior watch supervisor ensures a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew safely approaches the landing zone during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. Yokota’s C-130Js can take off and land on any stretch of land that is roughly 3,000 feet long and 60 feet across, however, Yokota crews executed with room to spare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

