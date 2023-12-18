Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota [Image 2 of 7]

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

    JAPAN

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The tail of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron parks on the flightline, overlooking the base and the Kanto Plains mountain range at Yokota Air Base, Japan, during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 22, 2023. The taxiway was repurposed for this exercise as a landing zone, which is an area designated to land in lieu of a runway. Oftentimes, C-130J aircrew will use landing zones downrange to resupply front-line troops who may be in an area where a runway is not available or accessible. Or, in humanitarian operations, a landing zone may be used to deliver medical supplies to remote locations without a conventional runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 8176006
    VIRIN: 231022-F-RU502-1526
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, No runway? No problem for Team Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    runway
    airfield
    C130J
    Super Hercules
    USAF
    ATC

