No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

The tail of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron parks on the flightline, overlooking the base and the Kanto Plains mountain range at Yokota Air Base, Japan, during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 22, 2023. The taxiway was repurposed for this exercise as a landing zone, which is an area designated to land in lieu of a runway. Oftentimes, C-130J aircrew will use landing zones downrange to resupply front-line troops who may be in an area where a runway is not available or accessible. Or, in humanitarian operations, a landing zone may be used to deliver medical supplies to remote locations without a conventional runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

