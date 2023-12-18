No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Ivey, 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officer (LZSO) and tower senior watch supervisor radios to a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. Throughout the scenario, LZSOs like Ivey surveyed the landing zone, marked it appropriately, and communicated with the aircrew and airfield management personnel for multiple launches, fast approaches, and assault landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

