No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules lands at Yokota Air Base, Japan, on its Foxtrot taxiway during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1, Oct. 22, 2023. In the scenario, Yokota’s primary runway was damaged, causing a severe interruption to flight operations. To continue Yokota’s airlift hub mission, teams of 374th Maintenance Group, 374th Operations Support Squadron, and 36th Airlift Squadron Airmen launched and recovered aircraft from the Foxtrot taxiway, which was repurposed for this exercise as a landing zone in lieu of a runway. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

