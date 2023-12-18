Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

    No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

    JAPAN

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Ivey, 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officer (LZSO) and tower senior watch supervisor ensures a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew safely approaches the landing zone during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. Throughout the scenario, LZSOs like Ivey surveyed the landing zone, marked it appropriately, and communicated with the aircrew and airfield management personnel for multiple launches, fast approaches, and assault landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 23:41
    Photo ID: 8176010
    VIRIN: 231022-F-RU502-1977
    Resolution: 5091x3394
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    runway
    airfield
    C130J
    Super Hercules
    USAF
    ATC

