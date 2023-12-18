U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Ivey, 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officer (LZSO) and tower senior watch supervisor ensures a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew safely approaches the landing zone during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. Throughout the scenario, LZSOs like Ivey surveyed the landing zone, marked it appropriately, and communicated with the aircrew and airfield management personnel for multiple launches, fast approaches, and assault landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.19.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 8176010 VIRIN: 231022-F-RU502-1977 Resolution: 5091x3394 Size: 1.28 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No runway? No problem for Team Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.