A team of U.S. Air Force 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officers ensure a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew safely approaches the landing zone during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. For the second time in recorded history, Team Yokota launched and recovered multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from its Foxtrot taxiway to respond to a simulated damaged airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2023 23:41
|Photo ID:
|8176007
|VIRIN:
|231022-F-RU502-1769
|Resolution:
|5401x3601
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No runway? No problem for Team Yokota [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Taylor Altier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT