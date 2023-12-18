No runway? No problem for Team Yokota

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A team of U.S. Air Force 374th Operations Support Squadron Landing Zone Control Officers ensure a C-130J Super Hercules aircrew safely approaches the landing zone during exercise Beverly Morning 24-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2023. For the second time in recorded history, Team Yokota launched and recovered multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from its Foxtrot taxiway to respond to a simulated damaged airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Taylor Altier)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
