Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Ukkie, 48th Security Forces Squadron, shows off her Meritorious Service Medal at the retirement ceremony for her and MWD Cchuy at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. Ukkie began her active-duty career in 2017, serving at RAF Mildenhall with the 100th Security Forces Squadron, before being transferred to the RAF Lakenheath kennels in 2020, to share her knowledge and experience with younger MWDs. She has been adopted by her first handler at RAF Mildenhall and will live out her days with her family in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

