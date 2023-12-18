Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Cchuy lays with his toy before the start of his official retirement ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. During his time at the 48th Security Forces Squadron, Cchuy amassed more than 5,900 in all-weather specialized explosive search, deterrence and intruder detection operations, to provide a safe and secure environment for the mission accomplishment of the 48th Fighter Wing. The newly retired MWD has been adopted by his final handler, Staff Sgt. Ben Kaupp and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

