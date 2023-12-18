Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ben Kaupp, right, and his wife and son get their first family photo taken with newly retired Military Working Dog Cchuy, who they have adopted, at the end of the K9’s official retirement ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 10, 2023. Cchuy amassed more than 5,900 in all-weather specialized explosive search, deterrence and intruder detection operations, to provide a safe and secure environment for the mission accomplishment of the 48th Fighter Wing. Kaupp was Cchuy’s final handler and formed a special bond with the Belgian Malinois, and as soon as he knew the MWD was retiring, he and his wife knew they wanted Cchuy to become part of their family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

