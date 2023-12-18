U.S. Air Force Military Working Dog Ukkie shows a look of utter joy as she is held by former 100th Security Forces Squadron handler, then-Staff Sgt Kristina Santos, at the retirement ceremony of MWD Vvonya at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 18, 2019. Ukkie was part of a dog swap with RAF Lakenheath in 2020 and has been assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron kennels since then, retired from active-duty service at a ceremony Dec. 13, 2023. She has been adopted by Santos, now a civilian dog trainer, and is ready to put her paws up at her forever-home in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler