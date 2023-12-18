Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Washburn, left, 48th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents the Meritorious Service Medal and certificate to Military Working Dog Cchuy, at a double-retirement ceremony with MWD Ukkie, at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. Cchuy is being adopted by his final handler, Staff Sgt. Ben Kaupp (not pictured) and his family, but stood on the stage with another handler, due to the tradition of officially handing over the retired MWD to his or her new family. (U.S, Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

