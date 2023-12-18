Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Washburn, left, 48th Security Forces Squadron commander, salutes Military Working Dog Cchuy after pinning on the K9’s Meritorious Service Medal at a retirement ceremony, held at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. During his time at RAF Lakenheath, Cchuy amassed more than 5,900 in all-weather specialized explosive search, deterrence and intruder detection operations, to provide a safe and secure environment for the mission accomplishment of the 48th Fighter Wing. The newly retired MWD has been adopted by his final handler, Staff Sgt. Ben Kaupp (not pictured) and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

