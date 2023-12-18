Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Washburn, left, 48th Security Forces Squadron commander, salutes Military Working Dog Cchuy after pinning on the K9’s Meritorious Service Medal at a retirement ceremony, held at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. During his time at RAF Lakenheath, Cchuy amassed more than 5,900 in all-weather specialized explosive search, deterrence and intruder detection operations, to provide a safe and secure environment for the mission accomplishment of the 48th Fighter Wing. The newly retired MWD has been adopted by his final handler, Staff Sgt. Ben Kaupp (not pictured) and his family. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    Military Working Dogs
    RAF Lakenheath
    48th Security Forces Squadron

