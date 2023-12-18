Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler [Image 2 of 8]

    Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.13.2023

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Washburn, left, 48th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a Certificate of Appreciation signed by the Secretary of the Air Force, to Military Working Dog Ukkie, 48th SFS, during her retirement ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. Ukkie, who also received a Meritorius Service Medal, began her active-duty career in 2017, serving at RAF Mildenhall with the 100th Security Forces Squadron, before being transferred to the RAF Lakenheath kennels in 2020. She has been adopted by her first handler at RAF Mildenhall, and will live out her days with her family in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler [Image 8 of 8], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    RAF Lakenheath
    RAF Mildenhall
    48th Security Forces Squadron
    100th Security Forces Squadron

