Former RAFM MWD Ukkie retires to reunite with fur-st handler

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ben Washburn, left, 48th Security Forces Squadron commander, presents a Certificate of Appreciation signed by the Secretary of the Air Force, to Military Working Dog Ukkie, 48th SFS, during her retirement ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Dec. 13, 2023. Ukkie, who also received a Meritorius Service Medal, began her active-duty career in 2017, serving at RAF Mildenhall with the 100th Security Forces Squadron, before being transferred to the RAF Lakenheath kennels in 2020. She has been adopted by her first handler at RAF Mildenhall, and will live out her days with her family in Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

