Happy Holidays 

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ethan Nguyen, left, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, plays Jenga with Japanese children from the Maruishi Children's Home during a holiday party community relations event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

