    Happy Holidays  [Image 5 of 9]

    Happy Holidays 

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micah Taylor 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    Japanese children from the Maruishi Children's Home play in a bounce house during a holiday party community relations event hosted by Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 00:36
    Photo ID: 8157905
    VIRIN: 231202-M-HK148-1006
    Resolution: 6618x4412
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Joint
    Japan
    Holiday
    Iwakuni
    Marines
    Orphans

