U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Deiter, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, has his finger nails painted by a Japanese child during a holiday party community relations event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 00:36 Photo ID: 8157909 VIRIN: 231202-M-HK148-1010 Resolution: 6528x4352 Size: 3.19 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Happy Holidays [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.