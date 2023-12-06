Happy Holidays 

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Zachary Blake, left, and Lance Cpl. Jared Brown, right, with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, serve food to during a holiday party community relations event lunch held at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

