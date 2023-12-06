Happy Holidays 

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Bruke, left, and Cpl. Jimmie Caulder, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, play cornhole with a Japanese child from the Maruishi Children's Home during a holiday party community relations event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023

MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

Date Taken: 12.02.2023
Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP