U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Bruke, left, and Cpl. Jimmie Caulder, Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting specialists with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, play cornhole with a Japanese child from the Maruishi Children's Home during a holiday party community relations event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023
MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 00:36
|Photo ID:
|8157901
|VIRIN:
|231202-M-HK148-1002
|Resolution:
|6687x4458
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy Holidays [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Micah Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT