Happy Holidays 

A Japanese child from the Maruishi Children's Home waits for his friends at a holiday party community relations event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 2, 2023. MCAS Iwakuni has worked closely with local orphanages for the last two decades by providing an inclusive experience for both service members and Japanese children, allowing them to come together and celebrate the holiday season.

