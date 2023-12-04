Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’

U.S. Airmen with the Wyoming Air National Guard prepare to offload passenger cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The Wyoming ANG members deployed to Camp Lemonnier to replace Minnesota Air National Guard members and aircraft at the 75th EAS, which provides tactical airlift support to multiple units and operations in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

