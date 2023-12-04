U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Bendure, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support access across East Africa, increasing regional access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:42
|Photo ID:
|8153695
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-OP101-1010
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|18.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
