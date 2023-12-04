U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Bendure, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, marshals a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The 75th EAS provides airlift support access across East Africa, increasing regional access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 8153695 VIRIN: 231204-F-OP101-1010 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 18.91 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.