Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Bendure, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, conducts post-flight checks on a Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

