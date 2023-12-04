Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’

U.S. Airmen offload passenger cargo from a Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. Airmen with the Wyoming Air National Guard arrived at Camp Lemonnier to replace the outgoing Minnesota ANG unit, representing the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

