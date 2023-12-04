A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron watches a Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft park after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The 75th EAS provides critical airlift support access across East Africa, increasing regional access for a range of U.S. Department of Defense operational logistics movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 8153697 VIRIN: 231204-F-OP101-1028 Resolution: 8008x5339 Size: 19.85 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.