A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron watches a Wyoming Air National Guard C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft park after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The 75th EAS provides critical airlift support access across East Africa, increasing regional access for a range of U.S. Department of Defense operational logistics movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:42
|Photo ID:
|8153697
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-OP101-1028
|Resolution:
|8008x5339
|Size:
|19.85 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT