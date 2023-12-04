Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7]

    Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    12.04.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Bendure, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, marshals a C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The 75th EAS provides tactical airlift support to multiple units and operations in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

