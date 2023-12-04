Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nolan Bendure, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron crew chief, marshals a C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft from the Wyoming Air National Guard after it arrived at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The 75th EAS provides tactical airlift support to multiple units and operations in East Africa, including aeromedical evacuation and logistical movements. (U.S. Air Force photos by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

