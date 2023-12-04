U.S. Air Force members with the Wyoming Air National Guard arrive in a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.06.2023 05:42 Photo ID: 8153696 VIRIN: 231204-F-OP101-1044 Resolution: 7706x5137 Size: 11.34 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.