U.S. Air Force members with the Wyoming Air National Guard arrive in a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Dec. 4, 2023. The C-130H, primarily responsible for performing tactical airlift missions, is capable of operating from rough terrains and is the primary transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 05:42
|Photo ID:
|8153696
|VIRIN:
|231204-F-OP101-1044
|Resolution:
|7706x5137
|Size:
|11.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming ANG arrives at CLDJ as new ‘Rogue’ [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT