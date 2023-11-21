RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352nd Special operations wing and 488th Intelligence Squadron, pose for a photo with peers after the initial chief master sergeant promotion release notification at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. All chief master sergeants are expected to serve as mentors for company-grade and field-grade commissioned officers, as well as non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisors to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

