    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force service members assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, 352nd Special operations wing and 488th Intelligence Squadron, pose for a photo with peers after the initial chief master sergeant promotion release notification at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. All chief master sergeants are expected to serve as mentors for company-grade and field-grade commissioned officers, as well as non-commissioned officers and junior enlisted members, and to serve as advisors to unit commanders and senior officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:07
    Photo ID: 8149360
    VIRIN: 231129-F-XA271-1383
    Resolution: 5552x3694
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

