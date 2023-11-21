U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ralph Oliver, left, 352d Special Operations Wing command chief, hugs Senior Master Sgt. Nathanael Hoag, right, 352d SOW strategic competition cell senior enlisted leader, after being notified that he will promote to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. There were five chief master sergeants selected at RAF Mildenhall for the 2023 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:07 Photo ID: 8149354 VIRIN: 231129-F-XA271-1098 Resolution: 3354x2232 Size: 3.11 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.