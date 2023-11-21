RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Col. Mark McGill, left, 352d Special Operations Wing commander, congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Staton, right, 351st Air Refueling Squadron senior enlisted leader, after being notified that he will promote to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief Master Sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force and one percent of the total force can wear the rank at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB