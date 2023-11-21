U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Patricia “Patti” Jones, left, 100th Maintenance Group maintenance operations flight senior enlisted leader, smiles as she is notified that she will promote to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. The command team from both the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 352d Special Operations Wing traveled with current chief master sergeant’s across the installation to congratulate the new selects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.29.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 06:07 Photo ID: 8149356 VIRIN: 231129-F-XA271-1217 Resolution: 3655x2432 Size: 6.11 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.