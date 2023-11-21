Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects [Image 5 of 8]

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, right, 100th Maintenance Group quality assurance superintendent, after being notified that he will promote to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. There were five Chief Master Sergeants selected at RAF Mildenhall this 2023 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

