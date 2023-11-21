RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief congratulates Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, right, 100th Maintenance Group quality assurance superintendent, after being notified that he will promote to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. There were five Chief Master Sergeants selected at RAF Mildenhall this 2023 cycle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

