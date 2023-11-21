RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Patricia “Patti” Jones, left, 100th Maintenance Group maintenance operations flight senior enlisted leader, celebrates with Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, right, 100th MXG quality assurance superintendent, upon notification of their upcoming promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. Chief Master Sergeant is the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force and one percent of the total force can wear the rank at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

