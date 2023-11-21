Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

    RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Patricia “Patti” Jones, left, 100th Maintenance Group maintenance operations flight senior enlisted leader, celebrates with Senior Master Sgt. Jerome Lundy, right, 100th MXG quality assurance superintendent, upon notification of their upcoming promotion to the rank of chief master sergeant at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 29, 2023. Jones and Lundy congratulated one another for their achievement of promoting to the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall celebrates newest chief master sergeant selects [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BloodyHundredth
    100thARW
    ReaDyCulture
    ChiefMasterSergeantRelease

