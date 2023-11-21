Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony [Image 12 of 17]

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents Military Working Dog Zzombie X499 with a plaque recognizing him as an honorary member of the CFAS chief petty officer’s mess during Zzombie and Akihiko Yamada’s retirement ceremony at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Zzombie retired after serving as an MWD at CFAS since 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

    This work, CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SASEBO
    CFAS

