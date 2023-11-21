CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

Command Master Chief Dennis Hunt, assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents Military Working Dog Zzombie X499 with a plaque recognizing him as an honorary member of the CFAS chief petty officer’s mess during Zzombie and Akihiko Yamada’s retirement ceremony at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Zzombie retired after serving as an MWD at CFAS since 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

