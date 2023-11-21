Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony [Image 5 of 17]

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), gives a speech during a retirement ceremony for Akihiko Yamada and Military Working Dog Zzombie X499 at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Yamada retired after serving as an MWD handler at CFAS since 1989 and holds the distinction of being the last Japanese MWD handler working for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

