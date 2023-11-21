Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony [Image 16 of 17]

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    An honor detail render honors as Akihiko Yamada, a military working dog handler assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), departs from his and Military Working Dog Zzombie X499’s retirement ceremony at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Yamada retired after serving as an MWD handler at CFAS since 1989 and holds the distinction of being the last Japanese MWD handler working for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 21:25
    Photo ID: 8144591
    VIRIN: 231128-N-WS494-1082
    Resolution: 3821x2547
    Size: 963.95 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony
    CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SASEBO
    CFAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT