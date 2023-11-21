CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

An honor detail render honors as Military Working Dog (MWD) Zzombie X499 and Shigeki Wakasugi depart from Zzombie’s retirement ceremony at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Zzombie retired after serving as an MWD at CFAS since 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

