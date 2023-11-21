CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

Akihiko Yamada, a military working dog handler assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), conducts a leash transfer with Shigeki Wakasugi during his and Military Working Dog Zzombie X499’s retirement ceremony at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Yamada retired after serving as an MWD handler at CFAS since 1989 and holds the distinction of being the last Japanese MWD handler working for the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

