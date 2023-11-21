CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Pedro Morales, a military working dog handler assigned to Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), feeds Military Working Dog Zzombie X499 steak and eggs after Zzombie’s retirement ceremony at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Zzombie retired after serving as an MWD at CFAS since 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

