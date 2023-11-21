CFAS Holds K-9 and K-9 Handler Retirement Ceremony

Capt. Michael Fontaine, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), presents an award to Military Working Dog Zzombie X499 during a retirement ceremony for Zzombie and Akihiko Yamada’s, a military working dog handler assigned to CFAS, at CFAS Nov. 28, 2023. Zzombie retired after serving as an MWD at CFAS since 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Quinton A. Lee)

