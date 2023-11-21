A Swiss Guard performs his duties in a doorway at the Vatican. Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers from throughout U.S. Army Garrison Italy toured the Vatican and Rome before their soccer match with the Swiss Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023.
|11.15.2023
|11.30.2023 12:34
|8143993
|231115-A-LR291-3900
|3024x4032
|2.95 MB
|VATICAN CITY, VA
|1
|0
This work, Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues
