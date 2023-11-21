Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers from throughout U.S. Army Garrison Italy, join after their soccer match with the Swiss Guard outside the Vatican. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers again during their nearly decade long friendly soccer rivalry.
Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues
