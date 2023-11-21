Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers from throughout U.S. Army Garrison Italy, huddle before their soccer match with the Swiss Guard outside the Vatican. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers again during their nearly decade long friendly soccer rivalry.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 12:34 Photo ID: 8143984 VIRIN: 231115-A-LR291-4577 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.43 MB Location: VATICAN CITY, VA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.