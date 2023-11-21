Swiss Guard Vice Corporal Joel Imholz left, and BOSS Soldier, Sgt. Raul Vargas discuss hopes for the next soccer match in Vicenza in 2024. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers again during their nearly decade long friendly soccer rivalry.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.30.2023 12:34 Photo ID: 8143991 VIRIN: 231115-A-LR291-7662 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.59 MB Location: VATICAN CITY, VA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.