    Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 7 of 8]

    Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues

    VATICAN CITY, HOLY SEE (VATICAN CITY STATE)

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Swiss Guard Vice Corporal Joel Imholz right, shows Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen McDermott how to use a halberd, which is their ceremonial weapon. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers during a tour of the Swiss Guard barracks adjacent to the Vatican.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 12:34
    Location: VATICAN CITY, VA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    target_news_italy

