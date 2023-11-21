Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues

Swiss Guard Vice Corporal Joel Imholz right, shows Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen McDermott how to use a halberd, which is their ceremonial weapon. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers during a tour of the Swiss Guard barracks adjacent to the Vatican.

