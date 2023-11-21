Swiss Guard Vice Corporal Joel Imholz right, shows Chaplain (Maj.) Stephen McDermott how to use a halberd, which is their ceremonial weapon. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers during a tour of the Swiss Guard barracks adjacent to the Vatican.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 12:34
|Photo ID:
|8143992
|VIRIN:
|231115-A-LR291-2258
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|VATICAN CITY, VA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 8 of 8], by Randall Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues
