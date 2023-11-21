Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues [Image 1 of 8]

    Soldiers’ friendly soccer rivalry with Vatican Swiss Guard continues

    VATICAN CITY, HOLY SEE (VATICAN CITY STATE)

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Randall Jackson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Pope Francis waves to a group of Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers from throughout U.S. Army Garrison Italy in St. Peter’s Square. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, the Vatican Swiss Guard hosted the American Soldiers as part of their nearly decade-long friendly soccer rivalry.

