    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard [Image 6 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    United States Military Academy Class of 1996 graduates gather for a group photograph with Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold (center) following his appointment as The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard following the Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Investiture Ceremony
    Gov. Tina Kotek
    Alan R. Gronewold

