United States Military Academy Class of 1996 graduates gather for a group photograph with Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold (center) following his appointment as The Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard following the Investiture Ceremony held at the Oregon State Library, Salem, Oregon on Nov. 28, 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.28.2023 20:41
|Photo ID:
|8141435
|VIRIN:
|231128-Z-CH590-1062
|Resolution:
|2550x1700
|Size:
|1.2 MB
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold sworn in as Adjutant General of the Oregon National Guard [Image 7 of 7], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT